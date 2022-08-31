Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,378 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $73,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $286.80 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.