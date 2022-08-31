iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

