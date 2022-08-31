Bank of Montreal Can Sells 123,648 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.59% of Nuvei worth $64,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

