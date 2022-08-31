Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $67,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 355.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

