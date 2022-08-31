Bank of Montreal Can Buys 83,450 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.01% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $71,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.