New Gold (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.86

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 430646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGD. CSFB reduced their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$593.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,215.40. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,194.52. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

