Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $60,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.