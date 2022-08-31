Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BRP were worth $58,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BRP by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BRP by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

