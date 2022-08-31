Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 403457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

