Bank of Montreal Can Has $59.22 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of KeyCorp worth $59,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after buying an additional 304,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.8 %

KEY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

