Bank of Montreal Can Has $58.59 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 727,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $58,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

