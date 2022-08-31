EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,987 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.69% of EVERTEC worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

