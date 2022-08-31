Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.53 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

NYSE MOH opened at $335.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

