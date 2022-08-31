Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Raymond James worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.