Bank of Montreal Can Sells 288,715 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $77,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

