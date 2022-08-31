Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 74.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 375,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,460,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $334,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

