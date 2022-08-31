Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 33,621 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,526 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,400 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,741 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,328 shares of company stock worth $11,161,321. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

