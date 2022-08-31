FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FDX opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

