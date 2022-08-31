Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,499 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 111.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SAP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

