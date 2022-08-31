Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,679 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

