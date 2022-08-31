Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 43,223 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

NYSE USB opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

