State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in State Street by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

