Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 400,499 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

