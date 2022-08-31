Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 140,114 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.34% of NCR worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

