M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MTB opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.26. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

