Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,450 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of RLI worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.97.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

