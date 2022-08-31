Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

