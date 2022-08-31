Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 12,670 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

