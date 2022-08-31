Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of FMC worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FMC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Shares of FMC opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

