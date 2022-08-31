Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,332 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EL opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

