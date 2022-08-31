Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

