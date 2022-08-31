Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

