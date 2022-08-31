Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $2,788,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

