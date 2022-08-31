Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SWK opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

