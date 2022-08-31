Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,580 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $231.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.13. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

