Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.50 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,142 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Yum China worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $2,405,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 304,603.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 170,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

