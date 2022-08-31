Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $409.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

