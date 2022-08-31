Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 66,687 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Performance Food Group worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

