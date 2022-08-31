Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower stock opened at $253.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

