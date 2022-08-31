Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 25,389 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Albany International worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Albany International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,457,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,852,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 475,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 51,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $97.73.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

