Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381,966 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Koninklijke Philips worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

