Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.37 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

