Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 79,100 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.62% of Leslie’s worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,242,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter.

LESL stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

