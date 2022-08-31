Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $35,359,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $4,146,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

