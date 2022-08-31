Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PACW opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

