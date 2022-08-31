Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.