Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,538 shares of company stock worth $6,216,866. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

