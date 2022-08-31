Pitcairn Co. Buys 833 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

GLPI stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

