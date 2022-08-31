Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.