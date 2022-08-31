Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Position Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.